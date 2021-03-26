PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan spend quality time with their sons as they step out for a movie.

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and her brother-actor Zayed Khan along with their kids were snapped outside a movie theatre in the suburbs.

and Sussanne Khan went their separate ways in 2014 but even after all these years continue to remain committed co-parents to their two sons. On Friday, it was family time for the former couple as they came together to spend some quality time with their sons. Hrithik, Sussanne and her brother-actor Zayed Khan along with their kids were snapped outside a movie theatre in the suburbs.

The group was snapped exiting the cinema hall after watching a film. However, they did keep safety their number one priority as they were all seen donning masks. Hrithik and Sussanne's younger son was snapped as the trio waited for their car to arrive. Sussanne was seen slaying her new short hairdo as she was spotted wearing a black bodycon dress.

As for Hrithik, the actor was snapped wearing a grey tee and hoodie and beige pants. To protect himself from the city's sweltering heat, Hrithik wore a cap and sunglasses. They all zoomed off in the same car.

Take a look at Hrithik and Sussanne's photos below:

Apart from spending quality family time, Hrithik and Sussanne also are cordial and engage in banter on social media. The actor often drops a comment on Sussanne's Instagram photos and videos.

