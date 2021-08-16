PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan waves to the paparazzi as he gets snapped out and about on Monday morning.

We don't usually spot stepping out unless absolutely necessary, but when he does, the actor delights the paparazzi. On Monday morning, Hrithik stepped out for a visit to the doctor and was snapped exiting the premises. The actor's car was waiting for him but before heading into his car, the actor waved out to the paparazzi who were present at the building.

On a particularly rainy day, Hrithik was seen in casuals and wore a baseball cap. He also made sure to stay safe and donned a mask. He was snapped wearing a simple black tee and a pair of track pants with loafers.

Check out Hrithik Roshan 's photos below:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has several projects in the pipeline. His major action film with titled Fighter was recently pushed to 2023. Filming for Fighter was set to begin this year and the action drama was slated for a release in September 2022. However, Fighter has now been delayed and theatrical release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has been pushed to 2023. Fighter will now hit the big screens on 26 January, 2023.