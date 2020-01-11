PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan's birthday bash sees Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & Sussanne Khan in attendance

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff came in with lady love Disha Patani who made sure that she stays hidden from the shutterbugs.

The Greek God of Bollywood, celebrated his 46th birthday with a lot of fanfare. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai star threw a lavish birthday bash which was attended by Tiger Shroff, and Sussanne Khan. Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan shared screen space in the Bollywood blockbuster hit titled War. The stunning actress Vaani Kapoor was seen making a stylish entry for the Super 30 actor's birthday bash. Sussanne Khan who earlier wished Hrithik Roshan in a sweet social media post also was present for the actor's birthday party.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff came in with lady love Disha Patani who made sure that she stays hidden from the shutterbugs. Many other celebrities from the B-town are also seen making their way to the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's birthday bash hosted in the city. Sussanne Khan's social media post saw pictures of Hrithik Roshan with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The fans and followers of the Agneepath star Hrithik Roshan were delighted to see so many close friends and associates from the film industry came in to celebrate the Mohenjo Daro actor's 46th birthday in style.

On the work front, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star Hrithik Roshan had a robust year with Super 30 and War. While Super 30 saw Hrithik Roshan essay the role of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna, who trains underprivileged kids to compete at an entrance exam. The film, War saw the Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan flex his muscles and perform daredevil stunts.

(ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday with a sweet post: You are the most incredible man I know)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More