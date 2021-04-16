PHOTOS: Ibrahim Ali Khan greets paps by striking a thumbs up hand gesture while heading to the clinic

Ibrahim Ali Khan was snapped by the shutterbugs while making his way to the clinic earlier today. Take a look at the pictures.

's son is one of the most beloved star kids in Bollywood. Ibrahim is often papped while he heads out in the city with his friends and each time he is spotted, netizens can’t stop gushing over him. The starkid shares an uncanny resemblance with his father and has also shared his acting skills on social media with brief comedic clips in the past. However, his interest in acting isn’t limited to content online. According to reports, Saif revealed that the young star is keen in making a Bollywood debut.

Ibrahim was snapped while making his way to the clinic earlier today. In the photos, we can see the star kid donning all casuals as the shutterbugs surrounded him. Ibrahim rocked a grey-coloured shirt which he paired with comfy black shorts and striped slides. The star kid also wore a mouth mask and abided by the Covid-19 safety guidelines by maintaining a safe social distance. He was also seen greeting the paparazzi by politely striking thumbs up hand gesture at them. Ibrahim was last seen vacationing with his sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh in Kashmir.

There has been a buzz about Ibrahim entering Bollywood for quite some time now. In a chat with Spotboye, Saif revealed that he thinks Ibrahim is prepared for a career in acting. The actor also opened up about his own personal experience being in the industry by saying, “Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

