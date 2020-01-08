PHOTOS: Inaaya Kemmu gets papped at the airport with Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu as they return from Australia

Inaaya Kemmu, Kunal Kemmu & Soha Ali Khan get papped at the airport as they return from Australia after their New Year's vacay.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their little girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu jetted off to Australia for their New Year's vacay. The family returned to the bay today and set the shutterbugs on a clicking spree as soon as they touched down at the airport. The trio showed no signs of weariness as they returned from their long vacay, rather, they looked super pumped up as they stopped and posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Mommy Soha Ali Khan had been sharing glimpses of their holiday on her Instagram handle and Inaaya's smile as the paps click her at the airport is proof that the family had a gala time abroad.

As they headed out of the airport, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and baby Inaaya shelled out major family goals posing for the camera. The three went all cool and casual and sported a de-glam look. When you go for a vacation, all you want to do is chill. Endorsing the same, we see Soha don a black tee underneath a dark green checkered shirt with denim blue jeans and white sports shoes. On the other hand, Kunal looks as bright as the sun in a yellow t-shirt with blue jeans and a white cap.

However, Inaaya steals the show with her cute smile. She is seated in a pram and looks nothing less than a boss baby posing for the shutterbugs. She is seen wearing a light pink t-shirt with grey pants.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal Kemmu will soon be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anil Kapoor in Mohit Suri's upcoming film Malang releasing on February 7, 2020.

