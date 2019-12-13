PHOTOS: International rock band U2 arrives in Mumbai for maiden concert in India

The popular Irish Rock Band U2 has finally arrived in India for its first ever concert in the country. Have a look at their pictures.

This year has been really exciting and special for all the international music lovers in India. A number of well – known international singers arrived in our country in 2019 and performed at concerts much to the excitement of the music lovers. Right from Katy Perry to Dua Lipa, the country witnessed the concerts of some amazing singing sensations. Now, it’s time for yet another international band to take over the stage in the country – U2, the popular Irish Rock Band.

Yes, you heard it right! The members of the well – known international rock band U2 have recently arrived in Mumbai for their first ever concert in the country. The band members got clicked by the paparazzi as soon as they arrived at the airport amidst a cheering crowd. All of them were quite sporty and posed happily for the pictures while being snapped by the shutterbugs. It is quite clear that the members of the band are quite elated after reaching here!

Talking about U2, it consists of four band members – The Edge, Bono, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. The popular band was formed back in the year 1976 in Dublin and has been inseparable since then. They are accredited with the creation of some amazing musical numbers like With or Without You, Beautiful Day, One and many others. The best part is that the band has recently collaborated with Indian music composer A.R. Rahman for a single which is titled Ahimsa. For the unversed, their much – awaited concert is going to be held on December 15, 2019.

