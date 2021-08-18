PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez looks refreshing in a puff sleeved white dress as she gets papped in the city

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez is often making headlines for her fashion statements and entertaining dance numbers. It has been quite a few years since she joined the film industry, and has successfully carved out a unique space for herself among her many contemporaries. The ‘Radhe’ actress is quite popular and active on social media, and has a massive fan following as well. Apart from her stunning photoshoots, she also shares the many cute moments she has with her pet cat, with fans on Instagram.

This afternoon, Jacqueline was spotted by the shutterbugs when she was visiting filmmakers Rohit Shetty’s office in Andheri. Jacqueline was seen donning a rather pretty puff-sleeved white dress that made her look like a walking doll from afar. She paired the dress with light pink and white canvas shoes. The actress kept her hair down, and wore alight blue face mask as well. She completed the look with a jute handbag. Jacqueline got down from her car and walked into Shetty’s office as the paparazzi continued to click her.

Have a look at Jacqueline’s recent photos here:

On the work front, Jacqueline has several upcoming films and projects in the pipeline. She is a part of ‘Bhoot Police’ with , and . The film is all set to premiere on the OTT platform amid the pandemic. Besides this, Jacqueline will also be seen in the and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Cirkus’. It is helmed by Rohit Shetty. She also will be feature in ‘Ram Setu’ with and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

