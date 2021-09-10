PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam & Nora Fatehi dazzle as they arrive for Bhoot Police screening

The much-awaited horror-comedy Bhoot Police will be finally releasing today on September 10th, on a streaming platform. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan, , , and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. A day before its digital release, a lot of stars arrived for the screening of the much-talked about film. Among others, Bollywood divas Jacqueline, Yami, and Nora Fatehi were spotted by the paparazzi. All the three women looked absolutely gorgeous in their attires and their photos below are proof.

Jacqueline was seen clad in a powder blue pantsuit, which looked stunning on the actress. She matched her footwear with her outfit and opted for blue heels. Jacqueline’s makeup was on point, and she kept her tresses down and styled them in soft waves. She also carried a clutch with her, that added a nice element to her whole look. Yami Gautam, too looked alluring in her black dress. She also donned a statement belt along with her dress. She ditched her regular heels and went for a pair of black boots instead. Yami also carried a matching black handbag.

Nora Fatehi too was spotted in the screening. The actress and dancer dazzled in her simple yet stylish casuals. She arrived in a black bodysuit which she paired with cropped denim. She opted for brown heels and a sling bag as well. Nora kept her hair loose and kept her makeup fresh and glowing.

Apart from the divas, producers Ramesh Taurani, and Akshai Puri were also present in the screening. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was also seen.

Take a look at the photos:

Bhoot Police was initially slated to release on 17th September but was preponed for a Ganesh Chaturthi release on September 10th on the streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar. The film stars Arjun as Chiraunji and Saif as Vibhooti, who are ghostbusters. They decide to help out Yami and Jacqueline to get rid of a ghost in their estate and what happens next is filled with horror as well as humour. The trailer was released a while back and it received a good response from viewers. The songs that have been released include Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai and Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police and fans have liked them.

