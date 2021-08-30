PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor aces an all black gym look as she gets snapped after her workout session.

Be it gym, red carpet or a grocery run, Janhvi Kapoor rarely fails to goof up her outfits and looks. The actress, who is currently not in the midst of filming a movie and is in Mumbai, was spotted out and about in the city today. On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped exiting her gym and the paparazzi were stationed just outside to get a glimpse of her.

Janhvi was spotted in an all black gym look as she stepped out and made her way to the car. Right from her sneakers to gym outfit, Janhvi wore white and black. She also sported a grey mask and added some colour to her whole look by carrying a small blue sling bag.

Goes without saying, Janhvi looked stunning in her post workout glow. On Sunday, Janhvi, who is a self confessed foodie, was spotted out and about for a lunch date with sister . The duo were snapped in Mumbai's suburbs and as usual looked chic in their casual yet stylish outfits. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's photos below:

While Janhvi teamed up her denim dungarees with a basic white tee inside, Khushi Kapoor opted for a bold orange crop top and jacket along with denims. Click the link below to see the Kapoor sisters' photos.

