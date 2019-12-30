PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles as she steps out to meet a friend in the city

Janhvi Kapoor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city to meet one of her friends. Check out the latest pictures of the Roohi Afza actress.

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Dhadak last year, often remains in the news and has now become one of the most popular actresses of the film industry. Well, there’s no doubt about this fact that despite being just one film old, Janhvi enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. The promising actress has some interesting projects coming up next year and we are eagerly waiting for watching her on silver screen again.

The Roohi Afza actress is known for her stylish public appearances and grabs the attention of the paparazzi most of the time. Janhvi has been snapped by the shutterbugs a little while back as she stepped out in the city to meet one of her friends. The actress kept it simple as she wore a white top teamed up with a pair of matching shorts and flip – flops. Janhvi was all smiles as she got clicked by the paps.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor below:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped up the shoot of one of her movies titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is currently busy with Dostana 2 which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Janhvi will be seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy titled Roohi Afza. She is also a part of the multi – starrer period drama Takht which has been helmed by . If media reports are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Mr. Lele co – starring .

Credits :Pinkvilla

