PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday look graceful as they catch up; Shanaya Kapoor also gets papped

Bollywood is full of talented actors. When it comes to new generation stars, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor have already garnered a massive fan following. The gorgeous divas never fail to make their fans go gaga over their fashion game whenever they step out of their house or make public appearances together. They even have kept their fans entertained with glamorous posts and pictures online. Well, today was one such day as the paparazzi spotted all the three Gen Z stars at different locations.

While Janhvi was clicked with Ananya and some other friends at a cafe, Shanaya was seen elsewhere in the city. In the photographs, Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely graceful as she donned a blue backless jumpsuit and kept her hair loose. She also carried a pretty white sling bag with her. Whereas, Ananya was seen clad in a white crop top and skinny white jeans. She sealed her look with pink platform heels. Shanaya, who was spotted elsewhere, was seen donning a tank top with green trousers. She hopped into comfortable sports shoes.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has several exciting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The actress will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi. Whereas, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav. And Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

