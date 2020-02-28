PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and brother Arjun Kapoor pay a visit to Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan's residence

Janhvi Kapoor and her brother Arjun Kapoor have been snapped by the paparazzi outside Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan's residence. Check out their pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor is known to share a very close bond with her brother . Their connection became much stronger after the demise of Janhvi’s mother . The Ishaqzaade actor stood like a pillar with sisters Janhvi and at that time. Speaking of this, there are numerous occasions in which Arjun and Janhvi were spotted together. Be it a B-town party or a movie screening, the brother-sister duo never miss out any chance to meet each other.

As we speak of this, the Roohi Afzana actress and Arjun have been spotted by the paparazzi outside filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s residence. A few more celebs have also arrived at the Dhadak director’s residence indicating the celebration of some special occasion. Janhvi looked super chic in a black sleeveless top teamed up with a pair of ripped jeans. Arjun, on the other hand, kept it simple as he wore an all-black sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of matching track pants.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor below:

On the professional front, both Janhvi and Arjun have some interesting projects coming up this year. The actress has been roped in opposite Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana and Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 respectively. She will be seen playing the titular role in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi will be collaborating with for Mr. Lele. She is also a part of ’s Takht. Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he will feature in an untitled Bollywood movie co-starring Rakul Preet Singh which has been directed by Kaashvie Nair. He will also be seen opposite in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Credits :Pinkvilla

