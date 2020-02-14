PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar are all smiles as they visit designer Manish Malhotra at his house

Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra were snapped at the designer's house last night. Check out the photos right here.

Janvhi Kapoor is snapped while going out and about in the city at least once in a while and well, all her fans wait up for her photos from before or after her gym session to come out. Janhvi has been keeping rather busy with all the work on her plate, but if there's something that she does not miss out on, then it is her gym session. Well, amidst her busy schedule, the actress also manages to take time out for other things, meeting people for instance.

And last night, the actress was snapped at Manish Malhotra's apartment and this time around, she had company in the form of . Both of them were snapped while heading out of Manish's house with him joining them as well. Janhvi kept her look simple for a busy evening in the city, while KJo decided to opt for the cool rapper look and Manish kept up with the basics. Check out the photos:

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for RoohiAfzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and the actress will also be seen in multiple other films as she has a rich line up ahead. We will see her in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, Takht, and Mr. Lele.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

