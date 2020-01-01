PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor don a desi girl, no make up look as they step out in the city

Janhvi Kapoor, who is working on Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, nailed her de-glam look with sister Khushi Kapoor as they stepped out together.

Think about one of the most stylish newcomers in the industry and Janhvi Kapoor will surely top the list. The diva, who made her debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, has not only won hearts with her acting prowess, but her stunning fashion statements are also a thing in the industry. Janhvi never fails to leave a mark every time she steps out and has emerged as the new fashionista of Bollywood. However, this time the young starlet chose to ditch the glamorous look as stepped out in the city.

Janhvi was accompanied by sister and the ladies went for a no make up desi girl look for a recent outing. The Dostana 2 actress opted for a luscious lemon coloured long kurta which she had paired with a white ghaghra style palazzo, white dupatta and slippers. On the other hand, Khushi looked lovely in her peachy red coloured kurta with white embroidery on the neck and at the border. She completed her look with a stylish white palazzo and white and silver coloured jutti. Undoubtedly, the Kapoor sisters nailed their de-glam desi girl look with utmost panache.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s pics:

Talking about the work front, Janvhi has some interesting movies lined up in the pipeline. As of now, she is working on Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in the much talked about movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein she will be playing the role of Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena. Besides, Janhvi also has RoohiAfza opposite Rajkummar Rao and ’s Takht in her kitty.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

