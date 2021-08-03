PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor keep it stylishly casual as they arrive for a meeting together

Trust the Gen-Z Kapoor sisters of tinsel town, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, to know exactly how to rock a look. Both sisters stand out for their fresh and uber cool sense of style. Not everyone can pull off the ‘effortlessly cool’ look, but for Khushi and Janhvi, this has become nothing short of a cake walk. Take today, for instance, when the sisters were spotted together at Matrix office in the suburban Mumbai neighbourhood of Santa Cruz. They decided to keep it casual and we are totally digging their look.

Janhvi arrived in a loose white crop top and paired it with her signature jogger shorts in black. She matched her black sneakers with her shorts as well as a black shoulder bag. The young actress kept her hair open, like she does on most occasions. Khushi, on the other hand, opted for a tie-dye tee which was a fresh splash of colours with a combination of light orange, light blue, and lavender.

Khushi paired it with pair of blue flared denims and carried a black handbag. She completed her look with a pink and blue pair of Nike shoes.

Both Khushi and Janhvi were twinning in the bright pink face masks that they did not take off, while the paparazzi clicked them. As they walked out of their car and into the Matrix office, each of them sported a quick look for the lens.

Take a look at Janhvi and Khushi's latest photos

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry. She recently featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar with brother Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi upped the glam quotient as she twinned with Arjun in a white pantsuit.

