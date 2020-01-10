PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Rekha are all smiles as they pay a visit to Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor and Rekha recently paid a visit to designer Manish Malhotra at his residence. Check out their latest pictures.

After having made her debut in the movie Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has made her fans wait for a very long time until her next releases which are all scheduled to be released this year. However, the actress keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her personal as well as professional life with her fans through social media from time to time. Janhvi also happens to be an all-time favourite of the paparazzi who eagerly wait to click her.

The Roohi Afza actress has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she paid a visit to ace designer Manish Malhotra at his residence. She was also joined by the evergreen actress who looked elegant in an all – white salwar suit. Janhvi also looked stunning in a cream – coloured top teamed up with a pair of ripped denims and matching shoes. The best part was when Rekha was seen lovingly hugging Janhvi as Manish looked from behind.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha and Manish Malhotra below:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has some interesting projects coming up this year. Her most talked about movie is the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she portrays the role of an Indian air force pilot. Janhvi will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy titled Roohi Afzana which has been helmed by Dinesh Vijan. The actress will be collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in Dostana 2 backed by .

