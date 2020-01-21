PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan look like a breath of fresh air as they get snapped post Pilates

Today, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were snapped outside the gym

Amongst the star kids who recently made their Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two newbies who are big fitness enthusiasts and are always papped outside the gym. If they are not traveling or shooting, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara are always papped outside the gym. And today, both, Sara and Janhvi were snapped coming out of their Pilates class. In the photos, while Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtaking in an all white look- mini shorts and tee, this Kedarnath actress is seen wearing a colorful dress.

Soon after coming out of the gym, both, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were all smiles and waved at the paparazzi. Now during a recent interview, when Sara was quizzed about facing competition from Janhvi and Ananya, she had said that it isn’t fair to compare three different people. Instead, Sara emphasised that she is friends with both Janhvi and Ananya and always wish the best for them. “They are both my contemporaries. In fact, they are both friends of mine and I wish them the best and I hope they are wishing me the best right now as well,” shared Sara.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor is busy with the shooting of Dostana 2 and soon, she will start shooting for ’s Takht.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

