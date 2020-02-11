PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal walking the ramp will make you want them star in a film together

Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal walked the ramp last night and well, they sure have our attention. Check out the photos right here.

Janhvi Kapoor is definitely creating waves with her work as well as all that she has to offer on her social media, her regular spottings out and about in the city, and of course, her sense of fashion that she sports at events and red carpets. Another coming of age actor that has been the talk of the town is none other than Vicky Kaushal, who has become quite the heartthrob in the country and well, the fact that they have come together on the ramp has us all gushing over them.

The two walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal and both of them definitely looked just about perfect together. Janhvi's outfit was rather simple yet stunning as she wore what seems like a printed dress in blue and green while Vicky opted for a black and white outfit. Some of the photos have us all going gaga over them and in fact, we would like to see the two in a film together sometime soon.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's photos right here:

On the work front, Janhvi has multiple films lined up ahead of her including the current film she is working on, Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya, RoohiAfza co-starring Rajkummar Rao, 's Takht, Gunjan Saxena's biopic and Mr. Lele with . Vicky, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for his next film, Bhoot.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

