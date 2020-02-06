PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and the Kapoor clan unveils grandfather Surinder Kapoor Chowk in Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor along with their family came together for a prestigious moment as they together unveiled Surinder Kapoor Chowk in the name of their grandfather.

The Kapoor brothers Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor don’t need any introduction and the trio has come a long way when it comes to their contribution in Bollywood. In fact, now their next generation ( , Rhea Kapoor, , Janhvi Kapoor) has been successfully ruling the industry. And will the Kapoors have often been giving major family goals to the fans, the entire clan witnessed an emotional moment as they came together to unveil a chowk (intersection) in the name of their father Sonam and Janhvi’s grandfather Surinder Kapoor.

The Kapoor family, including Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Reena Marwah, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah, were seen present at the prestigious occasion. In the pictures, the Kapoors first performed a puja for the intersection at Chembur in Mumbai. For the uninitiated, Surinder Kapoor was well known producer and had bankrolled movies like Pukar, No Entry, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Loafer and Judaai. He had breathed his last in 2011.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also penned a special note on this overwhelming occasion and lauded his grandfather’s journey from rags to riches. Sharing the pictures from the event, Arjun wrote, “He was maybe an outsider to this industry but he carved his way thru. Our family strives to entertain all of u because my grandfather made his to this profession today.”

Here’s a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post for his grandfather:

On the other hand, Sonam also shared a similar post from the event wherein the entire Kapoor clan was seen happily posing for the camera.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

