PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor begins the New Year on a healthy note as she exits her Pilates class

When it comes to gymming and fitness, our Bollywood stars seemed to be in love with their workout session. Among the young stars who love to hit the gym regularly, Janhvi Kapoor’s name shines right at the top. The Dostana 2 star loves to stay fit and often opts for Pilates as a form of workout. Janhvi is often seen exiting her Pilates class on a cheery note after a good workout session and her gym looks are extremely popular among the youth.

On Thursday afternoon, Janhvi was snapped when she was exiting her Pilates class. It seems the diva decided to kick off her new year on a healthy note. In the photos, the Dostana 2 star is seen clad in a white crop top with navy blue jogger shorts as she came out from her Pilates session. Along with this, Janhvi is seen sporting a pair of flats and she rounded off her look with a grey sling bag. The Dostana 2 star left her hair open and smiled at the paps while walking towards her car.

Later, Janhvi was snapped when she went out and about in the city for some work. The gorgeous star never ceases to leave her fans swooning over her photos and her gym looks end up setting style goals for young girls. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. In the film, Janhvi will be seen playing an Air Force pilot who flew into combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999. Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi will be seen playing an important role in the film. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is slated to hit the screens on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

