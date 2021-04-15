PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor boards the flight to Goa from Mumbai as the Janta curfew gets regulated in the city

Roohi actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport today wearing a floral shirt paired with blue jeans on her way to Goa amidst the Janta curfew in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the Janta curfew in Mumbai starting from Wednesday 8 PM to 7 AM of 1 May. Many Bollywood celebrities are fleeing the city of Mumbai to different places in order to not be there during the strict laws of Janta curfew. Actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside Mumbai airport by the members of the paparazzi. Janhvi was snapped by the shutterbugs as she was getting out of her car and going inside the airport to board the flight to Goa.

Dhadak actress was donning a casual floral shirt with simple blue jeans and brown sharp heels. Janhvi is not the only A-list celebrity to board a flight from Mumbai today. Superstars and were also there at the airport and they boarded the flight to Bengaluru where Deepika’s parents reside. Harshvardhan Kapoor also reached Goa a few days back to get away from the city for a while. Celebrities are going out of Mumbai and it could also be because COVID cases are on an impeccable rise.

In the order issued by Maharashtra State Government, it is clearly stated that no television, films, or advertisement shooting will take place in the city for the next 15 days. It could be an important reason why certain movie stars maybe want to take this time off and spend it in a city that is not under a lockdown or Janta curfew. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi playing the titular part and she has two films in the pipeline namely Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.

