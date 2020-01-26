PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor is a bundle of happiness as she steps out from her gym

Janhvi Kapoor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of the gym. Check out her latest pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to catch our attention whenever she makes a public appearance and there is no second doubt about it. The beautiful actress is known to be a fitness freak and often gets spotted while stepping out and about the gym. There are times when Janhvi is also seen teaching Pilates sessions to other people which is quite inspiring as well. One thing is for sure that the Roohi Afzana actress never fails to impress us with her suave nature.

Janhvi Kapoor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi again as she stepped out of the gym after a workout session. The Dhadak actress was spotted flashing her beaming smile as usual while getting clicked. Janhvi wore black gym co – ords teamed up with a pair of multi – coloured slippers as she stepped out. The stunning beauty let us hair loose like most of the time and definitely sent the onlookers into frenzy.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor below:

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's workout video gives us major motivation to hit the gym right away; Watch)

After impressing the audience with her stellar performance in the 2018 movie Dhadak, Janhvi is all set to win hearts again with her upcoming movie Roohi Afzana. She has been paired up opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy. Janhvi will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein she will be portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The actress will be collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in Dostana 2 which has been backed by . She will be seen again in the multi – starrer Takht.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More