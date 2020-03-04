PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner desi girl in trendy palazzo suit and dupatta at the airport

Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was recently papped at the airport wherein she was flaunting her desi girl avatar.

Despite being a film old in the industry, Janhvi Kapoor has been creating a lot of buzz in the town for her upcoming projects. The diva has some movies lined up in her kitty and the fans can’t keep calm to watch her spread her magic on the big screen. But apart from her film projects, her fashion statements are also a rage in the industry. The diva is known as the young style icon and often leaves her fans gasping for breath every time she steps out in the city. From western wear to the desi look and even the gym wear, Janhvi has certainly mastered the art of acing every look she dons.

Recently, Janhvi was papped at the airport and she, once again, managed to make us drool over her choices. In the pictures, the Dhadak actress was spotted wearing a maroon coloured suit with cream print and paired it with a matching palazzo and dupatta. She completed her look with a maroon coloured Punjabi jutti and was giving perfect desi girl vibes. Janhvi was also seen holding a pillow as she made her way inside the airport.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s airport pics:

Talking about the work front, Janhvi will be soon seen in Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie is slated to release on April 24, 2020. Besides, she is also working on Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More