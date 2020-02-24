PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor ditches her neon shades and opts for an all white outfit as she hits the gym

As Janhvi Kapoor hits the gym today, the Dhadak star makes heads turn with her fashion statement.

Fitness has been the latest trend in Bollywood and several celebrities seem to be addicted to it. And while there are many fitness icons in the industry, Janhvi Kapoor is one of the young starlets who is an epitome of fitness in the town. While diva doesn’t leave a chance to sweat it out hard in the gym, her fashion statement while hitting the gym is also a thing in tinselvile. In fact, Janhvi has a knack of making the paparazzi go wow over the style sense every time she steps out.

Interestingly, the Dhadak star was recently spotted waving off the Monday blues by hitting the gym. However, Janhvi made the heads turn after she ditched her usual neon shades for the workout. In the pictures, the diva was seen wearing a white crop top wherein she was flaunting her perfectly toned abs. She paired it with a pair of white shorts and slippers and chose to keep her hair locks open. Undoubtedly, the Dostana 2 actress was looking like a breath of fresh air in her all white attire.

Take a look a Janhvi Kapoor’s gym pics:

Talking about the work front, Janhvi will be seen in the much awaited Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, wherein she will be playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer. Also starring Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi, the movie is slated to release on April 24, 2020. Besides, she is also working in the much talked about Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfzana and ’s multi-starrer directorial Takht.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

