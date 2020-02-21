PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor doles out major fitness goals as she enters the weekend by hitting the gym

As Janhvi Kapoor is working on Dostana 2, she was spotted hitting the gym before she dashed into the weekend.

Janhvi Kapoor might be just a film old in the industry, but the actress never fails to rule the headlines. Be it for her interesting line up of movies or her fashion choices, the diva is certainly the talk of the town ever since she stepped into Bollywood. Besides, Janhvi has also emerged as a fitness icon for the millennials. This isn’t all. The Dhadak actress’ gym looks are also a thing in the industry and she doesn’t disappoint her fans with her style choices every time she steps out.

Maintaining the trajectory of sweating out in the gym before dashing into the weekend, Janhvi was spotted post a rigorous workout. And once again, her stylish gym looks made heads turn as she walked out of the gym. In the pictures, the young starlet was spotted in a neon blue coloured t-shirt which he had paired with black shorts and slippers. Besides, Janhvi was also carrying a transparent bag for her stuff along with her favourite black and white purse. The diva seemed to be in a hurry as she rushed out of the gym.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s gym pics:

Talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is working on the much talked about Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Besides, she will also be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. This isn’t all. Janhvi also has Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfza and ’s multi-starrer historical drama Takht in her kitty.

