PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor dons neon pink t shirt and looks bright as she walks out of gym

Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her impressive fashion statements, once again made the heads turn as she stepped out of the gym today.

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak in 2018, the newcomer has garnered a lot of fans. But it is not just her acting prowess that has made her the talk of the town. Instead, her style quotient is also a thing in the industry. Be it on red carpet, events or at the gym, Janhvi aces the art of sending the paparazzi on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out. Undoubtedly, we love her fashion statements as her style statements are always point on.

Recently, the Dhadak actress was spotted outside a gym as walked out post a workout session. In the pictures, Janhvi looked stunning as she wore a neon pink coloured t-shirt which she had paired with a pair of royal blue shorts and slippers. The diva had tied up her hair into a pony and was also clicked carrying a stylish sling bag along as she made her way out of the gym. Despite a workout, Janhvi looked bright and all pumped up.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s gym pics:

Talking about the work front, the diva has been missing from the big screen post the release of her debut movie. While Janhvi’s fans have been missing her presence on the silver screen, the newcomer has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein she will be essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer. Besides, Janhvi will also be seen in ’s Takht and Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfza. As of now, the newcomer is busy working on the much talked about Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

