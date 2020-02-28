PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor epitomises pure beauty as she turns a vision in white for an event

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at an event in Mumbai. The gorgeous Dostana 2 star channelled her inner beauty as she graced the event in an all white look. Check it out.

While fans of Janhvi Kapoor like her style and are in complete awe of her looks, the gorgeous young starlet never ceases to amaze everyone. On Friday, Janhvi stepped out in a stunning look for an event and made heads turn with her chic style. Last evening, the Dostana 2 star was snapped while heading to her close friend, director Shashank Khaitan’s house with , and others to celebrate his birthday. However, after partying till late, Janhvi was all fresh and ready for the event on Friday.

The gorgeous Dostana 2 star was snapped at an event where she was out to unveil a magazine cover. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a white tank top with straight white pants and heels. Along with her all white look, Janhvi added a touch of shimmer with gold and pearl necklace. However, her natural makeup with perfectly straightened hair added a chic charm to her overall look. The gorgeous star looked absolutely pretty in her white outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is gearing up to kick off Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that stars , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The film will go on floors in March 2020 and the release is scheduled for December 24, 2021. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she will be seen as an IAF pilot. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi’s brother and father. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be released on April 24, 2020.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

