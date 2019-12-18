PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor flashes her smile as she steps out post a workout session at the gym

Janhvi Kapoor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out after a workout session at the gym. Check out her latest pictures.

Despite being just one film old, the beautiful and gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor has been able to acquire a massive fan following all over the country within a very short span of time. The actress made her debut in Bollywood last year with the movie Dhadak opposite Shahdi Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar. The stunning beauty has been highly praised for her stellar performance in the movie. Moreover, her on – screen chemistry with Ishaan Khattar was also loved by the audiences.

Janhvi Kapoor is also known to be a fitness freak and often gets snapped by the paparazzi whenever she comes out after her workout sessions or Pilates classes. Recently, the Roohi Afza actress has been snapped by the shutterbugs again as she stepped out after a rigorous workout session at the gym. Janhvi kept it simple and wore a black jacket teamed up with a pair of skin fit leggings and flip – flops.

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor below:

On the work front, Janhvi has a whole lot of movies lined up which make her one of the busiest actresses of the Bollywood film industry. The actress will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy Roohi Afza. She will also portray the role of an Indian air force pilot in the biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. A few days back, Janhvi completed the first shooting schedule of Dostana 2 co – starring Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. She is a part of the multi – starrer movie Takht helmed by .

