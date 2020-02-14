PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her comfy avatar ahead of the weekend and we are loving it

Janhvi Kapoor, who is working on Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, made heads turns with her comfy avatar as she stepped out in the city today.

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor has made her debut in Bollywood with 2018 release Dhadak, the young starlet has been quite popular among the millennials. Not only does her acting prowess and panache remind the fans of her late mother , but her fashion statement is also a rage in the town. From making an appearance at the red carpet to her gym looks, airport look and even casual appearances, Janhvi does aces the art of sending paparazzi on a photo-clicking spree every time she steps out.

While we are in love of the Dhadak actress’ glamorous avatar, this time Janhvi made her hearts soon over her no make up comfy look as she stepped out in the city. In the pictures, the diva was seen wearing a neon coloured sleeveless tee which she had paired with white coloured shorts and kolhapuri style sandals. Janhvi completed her looks with open hair locks and was seen carrying a black and white coloured handbag. He comfy avatar was certainly a treat to the sore eyes

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s recent pictures:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi is currently working on Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2. Besides she will also be seen in Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena’s much talked about biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfza and ’s multi starrer period drama Takht. Certainly, she has some great surprises lined up for her fans this year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

