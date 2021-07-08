  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her love for neon as she gets clicked post workout

Janhvi Kapoor nails her workout look as she makes sure to follow COVID 19 protocols at the same time.
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2021 03:35 pm
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her love for neon as she gets clicked post workout PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her love for neon as she gets clicked post workout
  • 7
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Janhvi Kapoor has been a fitness enthusiast and never miss a chance to dish out major fitness goals to her fans. The Dhadak actress, who is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood, is often seen sharing workout videos on Instagram out and has been a source of motivation for many. And while the COVID 19 norms have been relaxed in Maharashtra at the moment, the gyms have opened and celebs have been seen hitting out to the gyms as they get back to their workout routine.

Amid this, the Gunjan Saxena: the Untold Story actress was also papped post her workout at the gym. In the pics, Janhvi was seen flaunting her love for neon colours. The actress was seen dressed in a neon pink crop top which she had paired with neon green coloured shorts along with a pair of black sneakers. This isn’t all. Janhvi made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols and wore a neon pink coloured mask as she made her way to her car.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics post her workout.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janvhi was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s horror comedy Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Besides, she will, reportedly, be seen in the much talked about sequel of the 2008 release Dostana. This isn’t all. Janhvi has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor teams up blue athleisure with a pink mask as she steps out in the city on weekend; PHOTOS

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it pretty in pink as she heads out for her Tuesday workout
Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh in sporty look as she kickstarts her day with a cuppa & Pilates class; PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor keep it sporty in athleisure for midweek pilates session; PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sporty in a crop top and jogger shorts for her Monday morning workout; PHOTOS
PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur party at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash
Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh and charged up to take on the day post Pilates session; PHOTOS
Anonymous 5 hours ago

do abs workout girl. looked nasty in nadyon pAr

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Implants at such young age? Guess the daughters learnt fast from their surgery obsessed mother!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Junior Malaika ka PR

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Did she also get silicone implants?

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Some thing is weird about her body even with that amount of gym and workout.

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Plastic surgery ki dhukan

Anonymous 16 hours ago

postergirl for plastic surgery