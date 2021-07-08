PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her love for neon as she gets clicked post workout

Janhvi Kapoor nails her workout look as she makes sure to follow COVID 19 protocols at the same time.

Janhvi Kapoor has been a fitness enthusiast and never miss a chance to dish out major fitness goals to her fans. The Dhadak actress, who is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood, is often seen sharing workout videos on Instagram out and has been a source of motivation for many. And while the COVID 19 norms have been relaxed in Maharashtra at the moment, the gyms have opened and celebs have been seen hitting out to the gyms as they get back to their workout routine.

Amid this, the Gunjan Saxena: the Untold Story actress was also papped post her workout at the gym. In the pics, Janhvi was seen flaunting her love for neon colours. The actress was seen dressed in a neon pink crop top which she had paired with neon green coloured shorts along with a pair of black sneakers. This isn’t all. Janhvi made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols and wore a neon pink coloured mask as she made her way to her car.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics post her workout.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janvhi was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s horror comedy Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Besides, she will, reportedly, be seen in the much talked about sequel of the 2008 release Dostana. This isn’t all. Janhvi has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with , Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

