PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her million dollar smile as she steps out post meeting Arjun Kapoor at his house

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped last night with BFF and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma. The gorgeous star was stepping out of brother Arjun Kapoor’s house when she was caught in the frame. Check it out.

Often stars step out in the city to meet their family and friends and spend some time. Speaking of this, last evening, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl star Janhvi Kapoor stepped out after catching up with at his house. Janhvi is often seen in the city when she steps out to hit the gym and her workout attire becomes the talk of the town. However, last night in the wee hours, Janhvi caught up with her brother Arjun at his house and was snapped post it.

In the photos, Janhvi is seen sporting a casual, no makeup look as she steps out. Along with Janhvi, Gunjan Saxen director Sharan Sharma and her best friend Tanisha Santoshi can be seen. Janhvi is seen clad in a green oversized tee with black track pants. Her hair is left open and she can be seen sporting flats along with her favourite furry bag along with it. As she walked out of Arjun’s house with her director and BFF, Janhvi couldn’t help but flaunt her million dollar smile.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl makes Sonam K Ahuja excited; Says Can’t wait for it to take off)

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which is based on the real life story of the first female IAF pilot who flew into combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999. The release date was recently postponed when producer exchanged dates with Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Anged Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi’s brother and father. It is slated to release on April 24, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi will soon begin work on Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Check it out:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More