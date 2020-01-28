PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor is a happy being as she steps out of the gym with a beaming smile

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at the gym later in the evening today and she sure seemed to be pumped up about the visit. Check out the photos right here.

Evenings have always been one to see a host of celebrities go out and about in the city and one of the celebrities who is often snapped is none other than Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi has constantly been in the news, courtesy her photos and of course, social media posts. Janhvi is one of those stars who is snapped by the paps at least once in a day, most of the time while she is out for her gym or pilates session.

And today, Janhvi was snapped while leaving the gym and she seemed to be the happiest and had a huge glee on her face. She sported her regular gym wear as she paired shorts with a plain t-shirt, left her hair open and carried a sling bag too. Later, she was also snapped at the Farmer's Cafe in Bandra with a friend and photos of that too have been doing the rounds on social media.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos right here:

On the work front, Janvhi is currently shooting for Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya. The actress has multiple films lined up ahead, including the likes of RoohiAfza co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Gunjan Saxena's biopic, 's Takht, and Mr. Lele with .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

