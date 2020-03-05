PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor hits the gym ahead of her birthday in her icy blue tee and shorts

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be celebrating her 23rd birthday tomorrow, was spotted sweating in the gym ahead of her big day.

Fitness is one of the major trends in the industry and it is being followed by almost all Bollywood celebrities. And when it comes to Gen Y celebs fitness is almost a rage. One such Gen Y celeb is Janhvi Kapoor who is the uncrowned fitness icon for the millennials. The young starlet is often seen hitting the gym and makes sure to take her workout quite seriously. Keeping up with the trajectory of her intense workout, Janhvi made sure to sweat out in the gym on her birthday eve today.

Yes! The Dhadak actress is set to turn a year older tomorrow. And while she will be having some grand celebration with friends and family she made sure to hit the gym ahead of the party. In the pics, Janhvi was seen wearing an icy blue coloured tee which she had paired with blue shorts and red Punjabi jutti. The diva completed her gym look with open hair locks and was also spotted carrying a black purse.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s gym pics ahead of her 23rd birthday:

Talking about her birthday celebration, it is reported that her half-sister Anshula Kapoor is planning a grand bash for Janhvi at her residence. Looks like it will be an intimate celebration for the diva. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on April 24, 2020. Besides, she will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takt.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

