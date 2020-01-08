PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan sign autographs & click selfies with fans as they get papped on a ferry

Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshay will hit the screens in 2020.

Wednesday morning kick-started on a lovely note for all of Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor fans as the two were snapped at the Versova jetty. In the photos, while Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a casual look, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in an all white attire. While Kartik waved at the paparazzi from the jetty, Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles as she took an auto rickshaw ride from the jetty. In the photos, we can see Kartik Aaryan can be seen signing autographs for his small fans while Janhvi is seen posing for a selfie.

A few days back, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up the second schedule of Dostana 2 and this Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor took to social media to announce the schedule wrap as he was seen celebrating Christmas with the cast and crew. Kartik Aaryan shared several fun pictures of himself with director Collin D'Cunha and Janhvi Kapoor and alongside the photo, Kartik wrote, “Merry Christmas. From the team of #Dostana2. Wrap for the 2nd schedule for all of us in 2019…”

For all those who don’t know, Dostana 2 is the sequel to 's 2008 film starring , Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. While the first film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the second one is being directed by Collin D'Cunha. Back in November, In November, Kartik and Janhvi jetted off to Punjab to kick-start the shooting of Dostana 2 and before leaving for Amritsar, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself wherein he was seeking the blessings of producer Karan Johar.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

