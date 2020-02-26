PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it casual for the day as she goes out and about in the city

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped while going out and about in the city earlier in the evening today. Check out the photos right here.

Janhvi Kapoor is a total diva, however, the actress sure knows how to keep it simple just as well. The actress has put up with some of the finest outfits at the red carpet during events, or even during her random outings in the city. None the less, fans seem to be in awe of her casual outfits as well because she does look chic even while pulling off her shorts and regular gym wear look. The actress adds her beaming smile to the outfit and that seems enough for them.

Today, Janhvi was snapped while going out and about in the city and she sure made her casual outfit look chic with the colour combination, he sneakers, and her bag to go with it. She paired her black shorts with a grey t-shirt with something printed on it and had white sneakers on. She carried her bag along and kept the look makeup free while leaving her hair open. She also stopped by to click photos with fans and well, that is about it.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos right here:

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for upcoming film Roohi Afzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will also be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, apart from Takht and Mr. Lele.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

