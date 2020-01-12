PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it cool & casual as she heads out in the city sporting a maroon sweatshirt

Janhvi Kapoor sports a de-glam look as she heads out in the city sporting a maroon sweatshirt with white shorts.

Janhvi Kapoor is the newest addition to the list of Bollywood beauties. Despite being a film old in the industry, Janhvi has garnered a lot of love and has secured a huge fan base who see her as a source of style inspiration. Janhvi is juggling with a number of projects at the moment. She is soon to exhibit different kinds of roles in her upcoming films but the actress has already established herself as an icon when it comes to style and fashion.

Janhvi has become quite the trendsetter in B-Town. Be it a casual outing or event, the actress has a perfect OOTD for each outing. Speaking of her style, Janhvi usually likes to keep it cool and casual. She has often been clicked sporting cool sweatshirts, simple kurtas, and casual shorts. Recently, Janhvi opted for a de-glam look yet again as she stepped out in a maroon sweatshirt. The actress looked super comfy walking out in her cozy full sleeves t-shirt on a Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has four films lined up in the near future. 2020 seems to be quite eventful for the actress as she will be seen in 's Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and in his multistarrer magnum opus Takht. Janhvi will also be seen starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afza and in the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

