PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it effortlessly casual in a tee, denim shorts & no makeup look for the weekend

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped on Saturday when she stepped out in the city. The gorgeous Dostana 2 star kept it chic yet casual in a no make up look for the weekend. Check it out.

Among the popular names in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor is the one who has managed to leave an imprint in the minds of fans with her first film Dhadak and her recent horror film, Ghost Stories. Not just this, Janhvi is also known for her love for fashion and is a style icon for many young girls. Also, Kapoor’s gym looks seem to take over the internet and she seems to have added another level of charm to workout attire which has fans gushing over it.

On Saturday, Janhvi stepped out in a chic and casual look and once again, gave fans style goals. Opting for a no makeup look for Saturday, Janhvi was seen walking out of a building. In the photos, the Dostana 2 star is seen clad in a casual white tee and denim shorts. Along with this, Janhvi is seen sporting a pair of flats and a bag. Her hair was left open and Miss Kapoor seemed lost in thought while walking towards her car.

As soon as she saw the paps, Janhvi smiled at them but didn’t pose. Soon, she got into her car and left. Once again, Janhvi’s OOTD proved how simple and classic look can be elevated with just a smile.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen in the upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the film, Janhvi will be seen playing the role of an Air Force pilot who flies into the combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, in March, Janhvi along with others will kick start shooting of Takht which is helmed by . Kapoor also has Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana too for 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

