PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it pretty in pink as she heads out for her Tuesday workout

Janhvi Kapoor knows quite well how to slay a gym outfit. And on Tuesday she was snapped doing exactly that. The paparazzi on Tuesday snapped Janhvi heading out for her workout and the actress kept it pretty in pink. From head-to-toe Janhvi opted for various shades of pink, including her mask. The actress donned a bright pink tank top and coupled it with a pair of pink shorts which had hints of white and black.

Tying up her hair in a messy bun, Janhvi was snapped stepping out of her car. While she wore her go-to black sports shoes, she paired that with pink socks to continue the look. As soon as Janhvi stepped out of the car, she headed straight inside to the gym. To keep herself fit, Janhvi does a combination workout of cardio, pilates, yoga and even belly dance as well as traditional dance styles.

