PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it simple yet trendy in THIS tie and dye outfit; See Inside

Ever since her debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has carved her own sweet space in the film industry, and in the hearts of the viewers alike. Only a few films old, Janhvi has showcased her mettle and potential with films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. But, apart from playing different characters on screen, she has emerged as a fashion icon as well. Janhvi’s sense of style and outfit choices are quite liked among the younger generation, and the actress never disappoints.

Talking about her looks, Janhvi donned yet another casual yet trendy look on Wednesday. The Dhadak actress was spotted at Bandra, where she arrived in an indigo and white tie-and-dye T-shirt. She looked extremely cute in the oversized tee, which she paired up with a pair of black and orange jogger shorts. For footwear, she came in simple house slippers and kept her hair down. She also had her pink face mask on which she did not take off for pictures. Janhvi sported a sweet smile and waved at the cameras, as the paparazzi continued to click her.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photos:

Recently, Janhvi featured on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar with her brother Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi in her white pantsuit and Arjun in his white outfit raised the glam quotient. Speaking with Bazaar about their past equations, Arjun said, “There were silences. We would meet but there was no communication worth quantifying.”

On the work front, the Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will be next seen in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry, and Takht.

