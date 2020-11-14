PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi dazzle in ethnic wear as they gear up for Diwali celebration with Boney Kapoor
The Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor looked breath-taking in her yellow coloured saree as she posed alongside sister Khushi Kapoor for the shutterbugs. The Kapoor sisters looked dazzling in their respective stylish outfits. Janhvi Kapoor was surely making heads turn with her bright yellow coloured saree, and delicate jewellery. The Bollywood diva's sister Khushi Kapoor was seen donning a blue coloured embroidered ethnic outfit, and stunning jewellery to compliment her outfit. The two gorgeous looking sisters put their best fashion foot forward in traditional outfits.
The beautiful Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor are winning hearts with their impeccable Diwali fashion statements. The actress Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The fans and followers of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are always delighted to see their latest pictures. The gorgeous looking divas were clicked by the shutterbugs as they celebrated Diwali along with their father Boney Kapoor. The well known producer from the Bollywood industry, Boney Kapoor is seen in a traditional attire as he celebrates the festival of lights with his beautiful daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor featured in films like Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The stunner will reportedly feature in the much awaited drama called Dostana 2.
