PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor are all smiles as they walk out of Manish's apartment holding hands

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were snapped at Manish Malhotra's apartment later last night, and the two sure seemed to be having a fun sister time. Check out the photos right here.

Janhvi Kapoor is definitely having a great time, both professionally and on the personal front. Her sister is in town and they are all having a fun time together hanging out. Recently, they celebrated 's sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday together and photos and videos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media ever since. They are all making sure to make the most of their time together.

Later last night, Janhvi and Khushi were snapped post their visit to Manish Malhotra, and the sister duo sure seemed happy as they walked out holding hands. Janhvi put together a casual outfit as she paired denim shorts and a white shirt along with a sling bag. she kept her hair open and went makeup-free. Khushi, on the other hand, wore checkered tracks with a white t-shirt and a black hoodie with it.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's photos right here:

On the work front, Janhvi is currently shooting for Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in lead roles. The actress will be next seen in Roohi Afzana, the release date of which has now been shifted to April 2020, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

