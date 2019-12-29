PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor & others visit Anshula Kapoor on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and others were snapped at Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's residence on the latter's birthday. Check out the photos right here.

Janhvi Kapoor, , , and Anshula Kapoor definitely make for one of the coolest sibling group, and time and again, they have set out major sibling goals, right from parties, to holidays, and so much more. And last night, all of them came together to celebrate Anshula's birthday, and also a part of the celebrations were the likes of Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others.

All of them had a fun time celebrating the birthday, and post cutting the cake, they departed for home and were snapped by the paps. Janhvi opted for a super cool and comfy blue dress for the evening, while both Boney and Khushi opted for comfy night outfits. Check out the photos from the night right here and drop in some wishes for Anshula on her special day right here:

On the work front, Janhvi is currently shooting for Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in lead roles. The actress will also be seen in RoohiAfza, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, 's Takht, and now, as we reported earlier, in starrer Mr. Lele too.

Credits :Manav Manglani

