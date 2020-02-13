PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor lights up the internet as she shows up in a 'rainbow avatar' post Pilates session

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped post her daily Pilates session. However, the diva added a touch of brightness to her evening as she walked out of class in a colourful avatar. Check it out.

Be it rain, cold or sunny, Janhvi Kapoor is among those celebs who never skip their workout session. The Dostana 2 actress only makes an exception when she’s out of Mumbai but when she is in the city, Janhvi hit the gym and Pilates class regularly. Owing to it, Janhvi’s gym looks are often the talk of the town as she is redefining athleisure with her cool and comfy style. After returning from her Tirupati trip, Janhvi has been hitting her workout sessions and on Thursday too, she sweat it out.

Janhvi was snapped post her Pilates class as she was coming out from the building. The gorgeous Dhadak star smiled at the paps and brightened up their day. However, her colourful top stole the show. In the photos, Janhvi is seen sporting a rainbow top with multiple colours in it. To tone it down a bit, Kapoor teamed it up with plain black jogger shorts and flats. Janhvi is seen walking out of the class with a bag and as she saw the photographers, she smiled.

Also, Janhvi seems to be in conversation with the kids from the neighbouring building who usually call her out by shouting ‘Janhvi Didi’ and she waved to them. Many of the photos showed how Janhvi was smiling while looking up at them.

On the work front, 2020 may prove to be Janhvi’s year as she has a couple of films in her kitty. First, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. It is a biopic on the life of the first female Air Force pilot who flew into combat zone during the Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Janvi also has Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2. In March 2020, shoot for ’s magnum opus, Takht will also begin and Janhvi also has a role in it.

