PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks like a breath of fresh air & gives fitness goals as she gets spotted post pilates

Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2, has been giving major fitness goals to the millennials. Take a look

It’s been a year since Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak and ever since then the diva has been going places. She hasn’t just won hearts with her acting prowess which often reminds fans of her late mother , but Janhvi has also emerged as the new fashion icon of Bollywood. This isn’t all. This young starlet, who also happens to be a fitness freak, also gives fitness goals to the millennials and her gym looks have also become a thing in the industry.

Recently, the Dhadak actress was papped post her pilates session and she was looking like a breath of fresh air which made everyone want to hit the gym right away. In the pictures, Janhvi was clicked with her friend Namrata Purohit. The diva nailed the gym look with her black tee with the text “Peek A Boo” written on it. She had paired the tee with a pair of black shorts and pink slippers as she flaunted her perfectly toned legs. Besides, her open hair added made her looked resplendent despite a rigorous workout session.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s gym photos:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi has some interesting projects lined up in her plate. The actress is currently busy shooting for the much talked about Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The movie happens to be the sequel of 2008 release Dostana starring , Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. She will also be seen in Indian Air Force Office Gunjan Saxena’s biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein she will play the titular role. Besides, Janhvi will also be romancing Rajkummar Rao in his next RoohiAfza.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

