PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks like breath of fresh air in her no make up look as she steps out in the city

Janhvi Kapoor won hearts lately as she flaunted her no make up look while she stepped out in the city.

If there is one newcomer who never fails to keep the social media abuzz with her trendy pics, it has to be Janhvi Kapoor. The diva, who has already become a trendsetter with her gym looks, often grabs the headlines for her style statements. Be it her red carpet appearances, airport looks or any casual day, Janhvi always manages to grab eyeballs from all corners every time she steps out. It goes without saying, that the young starlet, who has inherited her beauty from her late mother , manages to send the paparazzi on a photo spree with her oh so perfect style statements.

Recently, Janhvi was papped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in Juhu and the diva made our hearts drool with her natural beauty. In the pictures, the Dhadak star was spotted wearing a mauve coloured sweatshirt which she had paired with black shorts and slippers. While her casual looks are always making a go to style option for every millennial girl, it was her no make up look that won hearts as Janhvi looked like a break of fresh air.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s no make up look pics:

Talking about the work front, although the newcomer is still a movie old in the industry, she has some interesting movies lined up in the pipeline. As of now, Janhvi is working on Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2. Besides, she will be seen in RoohiAfza, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Takht.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More