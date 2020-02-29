PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks like a breath of fresh air as she opts for an Indo-western outfit

Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, has made the heads turn as she steps out in the city.

Janhvi Kapoor might be a film old in the industry, but she is, undoubtedly, one of the most talked about and sought after debutants in the industry. The diva made her debut with 2018 release Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and ever since then she has been constantly compared to her mother . After all, Janhvi often reminds us of the legendary actress, be it with the onscreen presence or her panache. Besides, the young starlet’s fashion statements are also a thing in the industry as she makes her fans skip a heartbeat every time she steps out.

Keeping up her record of winning a thumbs up from the fashion police, Janhvi is once again hogging the spotlight for her recent Indo-western outfit as she was papped in the city. In the picture, the diva was seen wearing white coloured kurti with a long skirt with white and blue print and embroidery. She completed her look with a white coloured see-through dupatta and was also seen holding a black handbag. While Janhvi was all smiles for the shutterbugs she did look like a breath of fresh air in her casual yet beautiful outfit.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s recent pics:

Talking about the work front, Janhvi has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in the much talked about Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein the diva will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer. The movie is slated to release on April 24, 2020. Besides, Janhvi is also working on Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More