PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in white as she arrives at Arjun Kapoor's house for her birthday bash

Janhvi Kapoor will be celebrating her birthday with Arjun Kapoor and company and the Dostana 2 actress looks chic as she reaches Arjun's apartment. Check out the photos right here.

Birthdays are always special and they are best celebrated with your special people, those we call our own. And well, Janhvi will be celebrating her birthday at Arjun and Anshula Kapoor's house in a small family gathering and well, she is all things chirpy and happy as she has arrived for the same. The actress was snapped a little before her birthday outside their apartment as she made her way inside. Also snapped along with her was father Boney Kapoor.

For her birthday eve celebrations, the actress decided to opt for a white outfit and put together matching separates. She kept the look very simple yet chic as she put together a crop with a knot along with white pants and shoes to go with it. She left her hair open and decided to opt for a makeup-free look. She also carried a black bag along with her, one that seems to have become her must-have with every outfit.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos right here:

Earlier in the day, reports suggested that Janhvi was supposed to have a working birthday as she was due for RoohiAfzana's shoot. However, it got cancelled and eventually, that lead to this small birthday party that she will be having at and Anshula Kapoor's house.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

