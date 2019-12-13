PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh as a daisy in an all black look as she steps out post workout

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped today in Mumbai post her gymming session. The Dostana 2 star kept it chic and casual as she made her way out from the gym. Check it out.

It is a known fact that come what may, Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t skip her workout session. The Dostana 2 star loves to workout and usually oscillates between Pilates and gymming. Some days, Janhvi is seen heading to her Pilates class while on other days, the Dostana 2 star opts for her gym. Whatever the case might be, Janhvi’s fans love her workout looks and keep a tab on what the diva dons for her gymming session. Often, Janhvi’s gym looks become the talk of the town and they inspire many young girls too.

Speaking of this, Janhvi was snapped this afternoon post her gym session. After sweating it out hard at the gym, Janhvi looked quite fit and fresh as she headed home post workout. In the photos, Janhvi is seen sporting a black tee with matching black jogger shorts. Along with this, the Dostana 2 actress was seen sporting a pair of flats. Janhvi rounded off her chic look with an orange-peach floral bag. The diva had left her hair partially open and looked pretty in black.

As she came out of the gym, paparazzi surrounded her and Janhvi also obliged them by posing. She smiled at the paps and later, got in her car to leave. A day back, Janhvi had opted for Pilates and was seen exiting her class with her Pilates trainer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has quite a number of films in her kitty. Though her last film came out in 2018, Janhvi has as many as 3 releases lined up for next year. The diva will soon resume shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Laskhya. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the film is a sequel to , John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer. Apart from this, Janhvi’s next release is Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

