PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh post Pilates session, Khushi Kapoor greets paps as she heads to gym

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor recently battled COVID 19 and now, it seems both are back to getting their strength back with workout sessions. We say this as on Tuesday, both Khushi and Janhvi were seen heading to their respective sessions of workout. While Janhvi made her return to Pilates on Monday, Khushi was seen heading to the gym on Tuesday, days after recovering from COVID 19. Both Janhvi and Khushi are quite the fitness lovers and never like to miss their sessions.

On Tuesday, as Janhvi headed to workout at her Pilates session, the paparazzi caught her in the frame. Keeping in mind the COVID 19 protocols, Janhvi maintained her distance from the paparazzi and was seen sporting a black mask. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a white tee with black sweatpants and sneakers. She is also seen carrying a bottle of water as she walked out of the session. Janhvi's hair was left loose and she looked charged up for the day.

Have a look:

On the other hand, Khushi also was seen heading to her gym in the city to workout. The paparazzi maintained their distance and the star kid also followed all COVID 19 norms. Khushi is seen clad in a white tee with a black zipper and matching shorts. She teamed it up with a white mask and converse shoes. The star kid warmly greeted paps from a distance before heading to workout.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi's recent photos of her getaway with her best friends are taking over the internet. She had shared several photos of pampering herself post COVID recovery. While Janhvi and Khushi were in quarantine, the sisters spent time with their pet Panda. They even shared cute photos with Panda on their pet's social media handle.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Strawberry with eggs’ combination leaves sister Khushi Kapoor speechless