PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks rather dreamy and cheerful in her grey black outfit post Pilates session

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped outside the gym post her pilates session and she looked dreamy and all cheerful. Check out the photos right here.

Janhvi Kapoor is often snapped out and about in the city at least once in the day, and more often than not, it happens to by outside her gym post or before her workout session. And well, the last day of 2019 turned out to be no different as the actress was snapped post her pilates sesh, just like a regular day, however, she did seem to have this glow on her face and we are definitely loving it.

For her look today, she pulled off a black and grey look and it definitely looked stunning much, unlike most of her regular gym looks. She seemed to be a little happy spirited too today and in fact, also posed for a pretty photo as she seemed to be looking somewhere up in the sky. She left her hair open and layered her grey top with black shorts and a black jacket to go with it.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos here:

On the work front, Janhvi has been gearing up for upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, Dostana 2. Apart from that, she will also be seen in RoohiAfza, and has recently wrapped up shoot for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress will also be starring in Takht, and as reported, she will co-star in Mr. Lele after Kiara Advani had to walk out.

Credits :Virat Bhayani

